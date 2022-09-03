Isolated Showers Remain Possible; Patchy Fog Likely Sunday Morning with Temperatures Staying Seasonable Through Monday

QUINCY (WGEM) - An upper-level low-pressure system that remains parked to our south will bring the near-daily threat of more isolated showers with a possible rumble of thunder through the middle of next week while temperatures remain seasonable for early September in the low to mid-80s. While most of us will still likely remain dry, as widespread rain is not anticipated, the presence of a cold front meandering through the region through Sunday evening along with this aforementioned upper-level low-pressure system means that a 20% chance of isolated thundershowers remains in the forecast through Labor Day and for several days after that. Those with outdoor activities planned will want to keep that WGEM StormTrak weather app handy just in case a brief damper is placed on some of those activities. Otherwise, expect a mix of sunshine with some clouds at times through Monday for general daytime weather conditions. Daily chances for isolated showers or a rumble of thunder or two will be limited mostly to daytime heating, so expect overnight low temperatures in the mid to upper-60s with mostly drier conditions both Saturday and Sunday night. Daytime high temperatures near or above normal with fewer chances for any isolated showers is expected to be the norm after next Wednesday.

Patchy fog is also possible overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. Be sure to use fog lights if you have them and, as always, slow down and use caution while driving if visibilities are reduced due to localized instances of patchy fog.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.