Law enforcement officials urge safe driving for holiday weekend

PALMYRA, Mo. (WGEM) - Local law enforcement officials want you to put your phone down and obey speed limits while driving this holiday weekend.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue said on Labor Day weekend, they see more cars driving through the city, either to or from St. Louis.

He said officers see more speeding, distracted driving and people not wearing their seatbelts.

Bogue said while more people drive drunk on holidays, they also drive tired.

“Be sure and not travel while you’re tired,” Bogue said. “Fatigued driving is almost as dangerous. They have equated a lot as driving under the influence.”

Bogue said officers will be patrolling the highway this weekend looking for drivers who are breaking the law.

