Man accused of sexually assaulting 90-year-old woman at nursing home

Peris Ross, 35, is accused of sexually assaulting a resident at a Cincinnati-area assisted living facility. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A Cincinnati man is accused of sexually assaulting a 90-year-old nursing home resident.

WXIX reports Peris Ross, 35, was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center and facing charges after reportedly sexually assaulting a woman at the Hyde Park Health Center Assisted Living.

“My friend saw the marks, the scars and the evidence,” said Frances Knighten, a lifelong friend of the woman’s daughter.

Knighten said she thinks of the woman as her own mother.

“To get a call like that, with my friend saying, ‘you’re not going to believe this, but my momma got raped.’ I was like, what? Are you kidding me?” Knighten said.

The longtime friend said she would visit the woman at the nursing home, and being a minister, she would pray with the other residents.

Knighten said she’s worried there could be other victims. She urged everyone to check in and visit their friends or loved ones who are in a nursing home.

According to court documents, a judge set Ross’ bond at $60,000.

The assisted living facility did not immediately comment regarding the reported incident.

