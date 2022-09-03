New law allows voting by mail in Adams Co.

By Hunter Willis
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - You can now sign up to vote by mail in Adams County.

The Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp is sending out permanent vote by mail applications.

You will be able to fill out your information as well as your party affiliation to receive ballots in all elections that include your party.

You can return them via mail, in person or even fill one out online.

These changes should help make voting more accessible.

“Permanent voting status allows for voters to automatically receive a ballot for every election going forward,” Niekamp said.

If you want to register, all applications must be returned to the Adams County Clerk’s office by Nov. 3.

Early voting in person will still be available at the Adams County Clerks office starting Sept. 29 through Nov. 7.

Voting locations will be available the day of the election, Nov. 8.

