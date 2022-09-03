Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students

QUINCY (WGEM) - Pleasant Hill Students will have more opportunities to perform now that there is a new stage in their gymnasium.

It’s something administrators said they haven’t had since 1972.

Crews built it over the summer for about $25,000 using the school facility sales tax.

Administrators said right now, choir and band students will use the stage, but there is the possibility that a theater program could come to Pleasant Hill Schools, too.

“Have a stage will make a big difference, we’ve always wanted one. It gives the students a chance to actually have a space of their own for performing,” Music Teacher and Vocal Director Trent Webb said. “Whether that is the band or the chorus or they’ve got their own space. In the past, we’ve always borrowed space from athletics.”

Administrators said the stage is named after long-time vocal teacher teacher Susan Galloway Coldwell who passed away in June.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.