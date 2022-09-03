Quincy bike group needs volunteers to keep parks clean

Quincy bike group needs volunteers to keep parks clean
Quincy bike group needs volunteers to keep parks clean(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local group is asking for your help to keep Quincy parks clean for the community.

Quincy Mountain Bike Group Founder Alex Adams said they need volunteers to maintain nature trails and the All America Mountain Bike Park.

Volunteers will trim bushes, rake leaves and pick up trash.

Adams said while the park district mows the grass at the bike park, it’s up to volunteers to do most of the maintenance.

“It really shows the park, and that the community really is involved and is supportive of what we are doing,” Adams said. “It makes us feel better and gets us more motivated and makes us want to do more in the long run.”

Adams said they host volunteer days every other Sunday.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Sara Adams
North Shelby school nurse arrested for alleged identity theft
QPS board education
QPS board calls emergency meeting to consider withdrawing from insurance provider
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Man dies in Shelby County crash
The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years.
Ford recalls SUVs; heating and cooling fans can catch fire

Latest News

Hannibal Community Improvement District still seeking public input
Hannibal Community Improvement District still seeking public input
School and hygiene supplies donated by Pleasant Hill community
School and hygiene supplies donated by Pleasant Hill community
Pittsfield Fall Festival kicks off
Pittsfield Fall Festival kicks off
Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students
Pleasant Hill Schools get a stage for music students