Quincy bike group needs volunteers to keep parks clean

QUINCY (WGEM) - A local group is asking for your help to keep Quincy parks clean for the community.

Quincy Mountain Bike Group Founder Alex Adams said they need volunteers to maintain nature trails and the All America Mountain Bike Park.

Volunteers will trim bushes, rake leaves and pick up trash.

Adams said while the park district mows the grass at the bike park, it’s up to volunteers to do most of the maintenance.

“It really shows the park, and that the community really is involved and is supportive of what we are doing,” Adams said. “It makes us feel better and gets us more motivated and makes us want to do more in the long run.”

Adams said they host volunteer days every other Sunday.

