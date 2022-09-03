“Timeout With Tony C!” Hannibal Pirates Running Back Aneyas Williams Is A “Man On A Mission!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Opponents across the “Show Me State” prep sports landscape were reminded on “Football Friday Night” about the explosiveness and talent level possessed by Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams. The 4-Star prospect smashed a 22-year school record on Friday when “Number 22″ scored 8 touchdowns (in a single game) against the Jefferson City Jays during Hannibal’s 53-28 road victory at Pete Adkins Stadium. The win was Hannibal’s first of the season after losing their opener last week, at Porter Stadium no less, against the Crusaders of Jeff City Helias.

The statistics surrounding Mr. Williams’s stellar night on the gridiron vary from report to report---but it breaks down somewhat like this. Aneyas scored on a 15-yard TD run, a 70-yard rushing score, a 1-yard plunge, a 14-yard reception, a 63-yard run, a 15-yard reception, a second 1-yard TD run, and a 24-yard dash for 6. That’s five rushing touchdowns against Jeff City and three receptions for those of you who have not fainted by now. All these TD’s were tallied in just one night. By one player! C’mon sports fans. Are you kidding me? At some point, the Jays defenders had to be thinking to themselves...”Are we ever going to slow this guy down at all?” The answer was clear. No!

Again, the final numbers vary a bit--and we’re still awaiting “official” statistics, but Williams rolled the Jays “D-Unit” for over 320 total yards. Aneyas rushed for over 200 yards (5 TD’s rushing) and picked up another 125 or so in the receptions department (3 TD catches). But wait! Just for good measure, Williams also booted 5 PAT’s and had 5 tackles on defense. Aneyas did everything Friday night against the Jays but park a few cars, and sell a few game programs and hot dogs at halftime. I have just one question at this point Aneyas. ”Are YOU” serious!” What are you possibly going to do for an encore after a performance like this? In all honesty, I’m kind of terrified even thinking about that proposition at this point with so many games left on the regular season schedule. Oh my!

Once again, after last weeks disappointing 31-21 setback against the Crusaders at home to start the season, Williams is now without any doubt a “Man On A Mission!” Sure, he still plays within the concepts surrounding being a good teammate, and playing for team goals, but at the end of the day, this multi-talented young man (now just starting his junior season), who now has more Power 5 offers in his back pocket than most recruits will see in a lifetime, wants to be sure all the opposing defenses he faces this season put a little respect on his name. No...let’s make that a lot of respect! Make no mistake, the 4-Stars are legit ladies and gents (#NoCap), and the fifth star should now be on the way very, very soon! Stay tune...

