WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 2) QHS Blue Devils Set To Host The Alton Redbirds On “Football Friday Night” In The Gem City
Blue Devils Ready For Their 2022 Home Opener At Flinn Memorial Stadium
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a big night for the Quincy High football program. Coming off of a thrilling 21-13 win last week at QND, the Blue Devils are now set to face Alton in their 2022 Home-Opener at Flinn memorial Stadium this evening. Last year on the road, QHS beat the Redbirds 27-20, so head coach Rick Little knows AHS will be focused on returning that favor tonight when the two team collide in a non-conference contest set to get underway at 7:00 p.m.
We’ll get a scouting report on AHS from Coach Little “LIVE” from Flinn and we’ll also check in with Quincy standout offensive linemen Cole Wagy and Chris Flachs as the (1-0) Blue Devils prepare to butt heads against the (0-1) Redbirds.
QHS won’t be the only local prep pigskin squad in the sports spotlight this evening. In fact, it will once again be a very busy night for Tri-State area prep football teams as Hannibal boards the team bus and heads to Jefferson City tonight to face the Jays. The (0-1) Pirates hope to group this week and lock up their first win of the 2022 season with 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams leading the way. We’ll also take a look at some other top games on tap on this “Football Friday Night” in Iowa as well !
