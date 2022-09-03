WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (September 2) QHS Blue Devils Set To Host The Alton Redbirds On “Football Friday Night” In The Gem City

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - It’s a big night for the Quincy High football program. Coming off of a thrilling 21-13 win last week at QND, the Blue Devils are now set to face Alton in their 2022 Home-Opener at Flinn memorial Stadium this evening. Last year on the road, QHS beat the Redbirds 27-20, so head coach Rick Little knows AHS will be focused on returning that favor tonight when the two team collide in a non-conference contest set to get underway at 7:00 p.m.

We’ll get a scouting report on AHS from Coach Little “LIVE” from Flinn and we’ll also check in with Quincy standout offensive linemen Cole Wagy and Chris Flachs as the (1-0) Blue Devils prepare to butt heads against the (0-1) Redbirds.

QHS won’t be the only local prep pigskin squad in the sports spotlight this evening. In fact, it will once again be a very busy night for Tri-State area prep football teams as Hannibal boards the team bus and heads to Jefferson City tonight to face the Jays. The (0-1) Pirates hope to group this week and lock up their first win of the 2022 season with 4-Star running back Aneyas Williams leading the way. We’ll also take a look at some other top games on tap on this “Football Friday Night” in Iowa as well !

