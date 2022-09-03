WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 2) Quincy Standout Adon Byquist Sidelined For The Remainder Of The 2022 IHSA Football Season Due To Injury

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - After just one game, the 2022 IHSA football season has come to an untimely close for Quincy High standout Adon Byquist. The talented Wing Back, who started on offense and defense for the (2-0) Blue Devils during their season opener last week against Quincy Notre Dame, has now been sidelined due to an unspecified lower body injury. The injury was sustained last Friday during Quincy’s 21-13 win over Quincy Notre Dame during the annual “Crosstown Showdown” rivalry. Byquist posted the following on his Social Media Platform September 2 (Friday):

“Can’t believe it happen but it did. I will be out for the 2022-2023 due to injury. Thanks for all the support from my coaches, teammates, and family. Will be coming back stronger than ever. Proudly will be there for my team all season”

No other “official information” has been released concerning the type of injury Byquist has sustained, or what the projected length of his rehabilitation period will be. As WGEM Sports reported on Wednesday, Byquist underwent an MRI Exam on Monday. This was 48 hours after Quincy’s 8-point victory over the Raiders. As of Wednesday, results of the MRI had not yet been released by doctors. At that point, Byquist was still remotely holding out hope that he might be able to play during the teams 2022 home opener against Alton on Friday. That opportunity never presented itself. Instead, one of the teams most gifted players, will now be watching his teammates in action during upcoming games this season, from the sidelines.

There has been no official indication from the QHS coaching staff regarding the player and/or players that will now replace the injured Byquist as the teams starting wing back and defensive back as the “Blue & White” prepare to open their Western Big 6 schedule this Friday, on the road, against the Maroons of Moline High.

Note: Area Fans Can Listen To The QHS vs. Moline Game Friday On WGEM SportsRadio ESPN 98.9 FM

