WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” Friday (September 2) Emily Freidank Focused And Prepared To Take Her Softball Talents To Hannibal-LaGrange University Next Year

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Monroe City High Senior Emily Freidank wasn’t nervous, and she apparently slept like a baby the night before she was scheduled to sign her National Letter Of Intent. That’s a sure sign of a person having a lot of confidence in their decision. Emily certainly had that confidence on display inside the lobby of Monroe City High Friday morning as she signed her NLI with Hannibal-LaGrange University. It’s in America’s Hometown that the young lady who started playing softball at the age of 7, will hit the collegiate dirt next year as a member of the Lady Trojans program. HLGU’s head coach Dan Hurt was at Emily’s signing ceremony, and he’s excited to have her now set to join the Lady Trojans family because of her talents, but more for the passion she has for the game. That’s what stands out the most with Emily. She truly “loves the game” and people around her can pick on that emotion with her in a hurry.

When asked why she was drawn to the sport at such an early age, Emily doesn’t hesitate to respond. “Honestly, I think just because I could be myself and express myself through everything in that sport.”

The future Nursing major also indicated tat when it comes time to graduate from MCHS and head to college, the things she’ll miss most about the school she loves are as apparent as her bright smile. “The support, the excitement, it’s Titletown so, we have a lot of fun here!”

That support was front and center on Friday when her teammates, friends, and classmates, all gathered with teachers, coaches, and numerous school staffers/administrators, to watch her sign her NLU with the Lady Trojans. The gesture was one that Freidank recognized and appreciated. “Oh, it means the world--they definetly have my back on the field, and off too.” She also added in reference to her teammates, “that was really important for me, for them, to be here.”

Emily has experience primarily playing the catcher position on the dirt, but she also has the skill-set to line up at shortstop or third base as well. She indicated that she play wherever “she’s needed.” Coach Durst has already recognized that with her strong throwing arm, finding a spot for her on the infield, where she can be productive, won’t be too hard of a task. “She’s strong at the plate--and can play several positions” Durst indicated with a smile.

Now in regards to her interest in Nursing, Emily offered a very heartfelt response to the question as to why she wanted to pursue that major. “Just the need to help people. I love helping people.” Freidank went on to add, “I love making sure people are doing ok and nursing is probably the way to go for that.”

