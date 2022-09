WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Alton On The IHSA Gridiron And Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams Rumbles For A School Record 8 TD’s To Lead The Pirates To A Road Win

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, September 2, 2022

“Football Friday Night” Scoreboard

IHSA

Alton 19

Quincy 48

QHS Led 27-0 After The 1st Qtr. & 34-3 At Halftime

QHS Blue Devils Now (2-0) On The Season

Quincy Notre Dame 30

Alleman 0

QND Raiders Now (1-1) On The Season

Brimfield 20

Rushville-Industry 6

Illini-West 34

Lewiston 8

Brown County 40

North Greene 0

Pittsfield 12

Olympia 51

Macomb 40

South Fulton 6

MHS Bombers Now (2-0) On The Season

West Hancock 6

Wetherfield/Annawan 60

Pleasant Hill 0

Camp Point Central 46

(C-PC Head Coach Brad Dixon Picks Up Career Win Number 100!)

MSHSAA

Hannibal 53

Jeff City 28

HHS: (RB) Aneyas Williams Tallies 8 TD’s Tonight (Sets A New Single-Game School Record)

Louisiana 20

Crystal City 40

Palmyra 12

Bowling Green 71

Monroe City 46

Montgomery County 13

Highland 26

Scotland County 7

Winfield 9

Mark Twain 46

North Shelby 84

Northwest 30

Westran 6

South Shelby 43

SSHS: (QB) Trey Countryman (4-7 Passing/113 Yards/2 TD’s)

Cam Wiseman (94 Yrds Rushing / 97 Yrds Receiving / 1 TD)

Kendall Hammond (139 Yrds Rushing / 1 TD )

IHSAA

Cardinal 14

Central Lee 34

Keokuk 21

Burlington 35

West Burlington 6

Fort Madison 17

FMHS Bloodhounds Now (2-0) On The Season

MSHSAA Softball

Marion County 8

Bevier 3

MC Lady Mustangs Now (2-3) On The Season

College Volleyball (Women)

Game 1

Wayne State University Tournament (Detroit)

Quincy University 3

University of Pittsburgh-Johnstown 0

QU Lady Hawks Win 25-11, 25-16, 25-11

Game 2

Quincy University 3

Wayne State 1

QU Lady Hawks Win 25-11, 23-25, 25-12, 25-16

QU Is Now (6-0) On The Season

NAIA Volleyball (Women)

Culver-Stockton 2

Mount Mercy 3

C-SC Falls 30-28, 18-25, 25-18, 15-25, 13-15

NCAA Soccer (Women)

Quincy University 0

Maryville University 1

QU: (GK) Olivia Kindt (5 Saves)

Next Game: Lady Hawks Will Travel To Truman State On Sunday (4:00 PM)

