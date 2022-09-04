1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A crash in Keokuk on Saturday night left a 15-year-old dead and a 16-year old injured according to the Iowa State Patrol.

State Patrol reported that the teens were traveling southbound at 10:45 p.m. on Mississippi River Road in their Toyota Matrix when they went off the road and into a ditch.

State Patrol said that both teens were transported to Blessing Hospital in Keokuk.

State Patrol reported that neither of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

