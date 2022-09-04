1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
Teen killed in Keokuk crash(WCJB)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A crash in Keokuk on Saturday night left a 15-year-old dead and a 16-year old injured according to the Iowa State Patrol.

State Patrol reported that the teens were traveling southbound at 10:45 p.m. on Mississippi River Road in their Toyota Matrix when they went off the road and into a ditch.

State Patrol said that both teens were transported to Blessing Hospital in Keokuk.

State Patrol reported that neither of the teens were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Turns In A Record-Setting Performance On The MSHSAA Gridiron On...
WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Alton On The IHSA Gridiron And Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams Rumbles For A School Record 8 TD’s To Lead The Pirates To A Road Win
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

Latest News

Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
‘Into the Arctic Satellite Exhibition’ available at Quincy Public Library
‘Into the Arctic Satellite Exhibition’ available at Quincy Public Library
Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good expands
Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good expands
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing