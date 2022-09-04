Benefit concert held for down syndrome awareness

PALMYRA, Missouri (WGEM) - Marion County had a chance to rock out for a cause on Saturday.

The Down Country Charity Country Music Concert featured live music and education on down syndrome and its effects in the Tri-States.

Gigi Gianni has been preparing to sing the national anthem at the Down Country Benefit Concert for a long time.

“I love singing because it’s my favorite to do and it’s fun,” Gigi said.

Her mom Nancy Gianni is grateful that her daughter can perform for a cause that’s close to her family’s heart.

“All for awareness to acceptance of all people, I mean that is the gift from God that’s why we’re so glad we’re here and able to represent and that’s why she’s been working so hard is just to show people that everybody belongs,” Nancy said.

She said the message of Saturday’s event is important.

“Doesn’t matter if you have a diagnoses, doesn’t matter how you’re different, that we are all in this world together and we all just need to be accepting of everybody,” Nancy said.

Since stepping into the presidential position for the National Down Syndrome Congress, Kate Dougherty said she’s focused on bringing awareness to rural Tri-State communities.

“So my passion is for rural advocacy, it’s for celebrating our people here in the rural areas. So tonight is another way just to highlight that and bring that on a national level and it’s really fun now because there are people watching tonight that wouldn’t probably have been watching if I wasn’t lucky enough to you now earn that position,” Dougherty said.

Dougherty hopes to be more than a voice for kids and adults with down syndrome.

“But hopefully we’re gonna bring the voice of rural America more to the center stage,” Dougherty said.

The final performance of the night is scheduled to end around 10 p.m. on Saturday, but Dougherty said there could still be a little fun to be had, for a cause, until midnight Saturday.

For more information on Down Country, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.