Big River Steampunk Festival boosts local Hannibal businesses

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Local businesses in Hannibal have been benefitting from the foot traffic brought in by the Big River Steampunk Festival.

Steampunk officials said that Saturday alone brought in a crowd of 7,500 people.

They’re projecting to have 20,000 people come throughout the weekend.

Steampunk Guild World President Doc Phineas said why they enjoy coming to Hannibal, “There’s moments when I close my eyes, when I see that paddle wheel go and I hear that train come in, I really feel like I’ve traveled back in time.”

Phineas said this is the largest steampunk festival in the nation.

“It just brings new eyes to our town, which is so great. It means more people come. People come here all the time just passing through and they say, oh my gosh I want to come back, I want to come back every year,” said Rumor Has It Co-owner Natasha Meininger

Meininger, like other local business owners, said the Big River Steampunk Festival has made them the busiest they’ve been all year.

“We have a full house all day and all night from open to close as a result of this festival,” said Meininger.

She added that they were able to quadruple their sales compared to their sales on a busy day.

The festival will wrap up around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

