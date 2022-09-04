Big River Steampunk Festival boosts local Hannibal businesses

Local businesses in Hannibal have been benefitting from the foot traffic brought in by the...
Local businesses in Hannibal have been benefitting from the foot traffic brought in by the Steampunk Festival.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Local businesses in Hannibal have been benefitting from the foot traffic brought in by the Big River Steampunk Festival.

Steampunk officials said that Saturday alone brought in a crowd of 7,500 people.

They’re projecting to have 20,000 people come throughout the weekend.

Steampunk Guild World President Doc Phineas said why they enjoy coming to Hannibal, “There’s moments when I close my eyes, when I see that paddle wheel go and I hear that train come in, I really feel like I’ve traveled back in time.”

Phineas said this is the largest steampunk festival in the nation.

“It just brings new eyes to our town, which is so great. It means more people come. People come here all the time just passing through and they say, oh my gosh I want to come back, I want to come back every year,” said Rumor Has It Co-owner Natasha Meininger

Meininger, like other local business owners, said the Big River Steampunk Festival has made them the busiest they’ve been all year.

“We have a full house all day and all night from open to close as a result of this festival,” said Meininger.

She added that they were able to quadruple their sales compared to their sales on a busy day.

The festival will wrap up around 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Turns In A Record-Setting Performance On The MSHSAA Gridiron On...
WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Alton On The IHSA Gridiron And Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams Rumbles For A School Record 8 TD’s To Lead The Pirates To A Road Win

Latest News

Runners from as far as Chicago came to Quincy today to run in the St. Jude Runs Kilometer For...
St. Jude Runs Kilometer for Kids has its first endurance run in Quincy
Grape Festival
Grape Festival
925 S 7th
Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash