Former Hannibal Football Standout, Caden Selle, Transitioning To Tight End For Leathernecks

The Western Illinois Leathernecks are coming off their first game of the season where they fell to UT Martin on the road. While the Leathernecks are off to a rocky start, the future of the program is looking bright. Former Hannibal football standout, Caden Selle, is transitioning from offensive line to tight end. Coach Myers Hendrickson is extremely excited for Selle’s future with the team.

“Caden is so versatile. You know he is already a good size for a tight end, so we thought he could be an immediate contributor. So we thought we would give him number 48, and he is playing tight end for the Leathernecks”

