Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good expands

Grace & June's Lemon-Aid Stand For Good
Grace & June's Lemon-Aid Stand For Good(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - An annual charitable lemonade stand started by sisters Grace and June Hendrian in 2019 expanded this year.

Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good had 23 participating vendors across the Tri-State area on Saturday, selling more than just lemonade this year, but also donuts, cotton candy, handmade bracelets and more.

Each year, the stands raise money for the Salvation Army, raising more and more every year.

“I had the idea of having multiple stands because everybody is like, ‘ooh that’s so cool that you did that, I kinda wanna do one now,’” Grace said. “And then, I realize it gets more money to the Salvation Army by having more stands.”

The sisters said with the 23 stands, they hope to raise $7,000 this year.

For more information about the the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Stephen R. Howard
Pike Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse, child pornography

Latest News

Into the Artic
Into the Arctic Satellite Exhibition available at Quincy Public Library
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk kicks-off
One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Turns In A Record-Set Performance With 8 Touchdowns
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 2) "Sports Extra"