Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good expands

QUINCY (WGEM) - An annual charitable lemonade stand started by sisters Grace and June Hendrian in 2019 expanded this year.

Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good had 23 participating vendors across the Tri-State area on Saturday, selling more than just lemonade this year, but also donuts, cotton candy, handmade bracelets and more.

Each year, the stands raise money for the Salvation Army, raising more and more every year.

“I had the idea of having multiple stands because everybody is like, ‘ooh that’s so cool that you did that, I kinda wanna do one now,’” Grace said. “And then, I realize it gets more money to the Salvation Army by having more stands.”

The sisters said with the 23 stands, they hope to raise $7,000 this year.

For more information about the the Salvation Army Quincy Area Command, click here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.