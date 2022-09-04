Indiana officer who was shot in head is moved to hospice

Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was...
Authorities in Indiana say Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support after she was shot earlier this month responding to a traffic stop.(Richmond Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An eastern Indiana police officer who was shot in the head during a traffic stop has been moved to hospice care after being taken off life support at a hospital.

The Richmond Police Department says 28-year-old Officer Seara Burton was transferred to a hospice facility in the Richmond area on Saturday. She had been treated at a hospital in Dayton, Ohio, since being shot on Aug. 10.

The department says in a Facebook post that “she will continue receiving excellent care and be surrounded by her family.”

Burton was taken off life support Thursday.

A Richmond man is jailed on three attempted murder charges in the officer’s shooting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Turns In A Record-Setting Performance On The MSHSAA Gridiron On...
WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Alton On The IHSA Gridiron And Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams Rumbles For A School Record 8 TD’s To Lead The Pirates To A Road Win
The IRS says it mistakenly exposed taxpayer data belonging to nonprofits.
Select taxpayer information accidentally exposed online, IRS says

Latest News

Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East...
Some states could tax Biden’s student loan debt relief
Eliza Fletcher, 38, was abducted in Memphis, Tennessee, while going on her morning run.
Arrest made in connection with Eliza Fletcher’s abduction