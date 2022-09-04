Into the Arctic Satellite Exhibition available at Quincy Public Library

Into the Artic
Into the Artic(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Children’s Museum is closed right now for renovations, but Executive Director Amy Peters said the museum still has an exhibition for children to enjoy.

On Saturday, the museum partnered with the Quincy Public Library to unveil an arctic-themed satellite exhibition for kids to enjoy for the next ten weeks.

The interactive display allows children to explore an igloo, play with fake snow, pretend to fish and more.

“The whole experience is hands on,” Peters said. “There’s different opportunities to learn throughout. Sensory bins and building and using their imagination through dramatic play as well.”

Peters said the display will be up until November 10.

She said updates on the museum and other upcoming events can be found on the Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Blessing Health Keokuk
Blessing Health Keokuk to close
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Man dies in Shelby County crash
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Stephen R. Howard
Pike Co. man sentenced to 20 years for sexual abuse, child pornography

Latest News

Grace & June's Lemon-Aid Stand For Good
Grace and June’s Lemon-Aid Stand for Good expands
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk kicks-off
One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Hannibal's Aneyas Willaims Turns In A Record-Set Performance With 8 Touchdowns
WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (Sept. 2) "Sports Extra"