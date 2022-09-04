Into the Arctic Satellite Exhibition available at Quincy Public Library

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Children’s Museum is closed right now for renovations, but Executive Director Amy Peters said the museum still has an exhibition for children to enjoy.

On Saturday, the museum partnered with the Quincy Public Library to unveil an arctic-themed satellite exhibition for kids to enjoy for the next ten weeks.

The interactive display allows children to explore an igloo, play with fake snow, pretend to fish and more.

“The whole experience is hands on,” Peters said. “There’s different opportunities to learn throughout. Sensory bins and building and using their imagination through dramatic play as well.”

Peters said the display will be up until November 10.

She said updates on the museum and other upcoming events can be found on the Facebook page.

