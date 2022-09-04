Periods of clouds with some sunshine along with the threat for isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two through Monday.

QUINCY (WGEM) - Thanks largely to an area of low pressure situated in the upper levels of the atmosphere, coupled with plenteous moisture, the Tri-States can expect a very similar forecast Sunday - Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures will range from the mid to upper-70s (northern and western tiers) to lower to mid-80s (southern and eastern tiers). We can expect skies to see intervals of clouds with some sunshine occasionally making an appearance through the Holiday weekend.

Due to the abundant moisture and nighttime clouds, overnight lows will run slightly above average, generally in the mid to upper-60s. The best chances to see precipitation will be largely diurnally driven; hence, the afternoon and evening hours will foster the greatest risk of isolated showers and a stray thunderstorm or two for the next 48-72 hrs. There will be plenty of dry time, but with the daily threat of isolated to scattered showers and a thunderstorm or two through Tuesday evening, it would be good to keep the WGEM StormTrak weather app handy so that you can have the latest radar data at your fingertips given the numerous outdoor activities ongoing for the Labor Day weekend holiday. If you are lucky enough to see a thundershower, a few tenths of an inch of rainfall (or more) could be in store as these showers and thunderstorms can be excellent rainfall producers over localized areas.

Monday morning (Labor Day) again features the threat of patchy dense fog to develop, so slow down and usual caution while driving if visibilities are reduced. We’ll see drying with temperatures running slightly above normal for mid to late week with the possibility of another disturbance that could bring a chance for measurable rainfall later next weekend.

