St. Jude Runs Kilometer for Kids has its first endurance run in Quincy

QUINCY (WGEM) - Runners from as far as Chicago came to Quincy on Sunday to run in the St. Jude Runs Kilometer for Kids.

There were 35 participants that came out to Bob Mays Park.

Runners paid anywhere from $30-$90 depending on the race they chose.

They could choose to run a Solo 10 x 5K, a 2-person Relay 10 x 5K, or a traditional 5K.

“By Quincy having one, were having our local runners take part in an endurance run that also supports our Quincy to St. Jude Run, which is the point of the whole thing. Raising money for kids that have cancer and their families and providing all the funds for their treatment,” said race coordinator Brad Kendrick.

All proceeds from the run are donated to St. Jude.

Visit St. Jude Runs Facebook page for more information on how to donate and any future events.

