St. Jude Runs Kilometer for Kids has its first endurance run in Quincy

Runners from as far as Chicago came to Quincy today to run in the St. Jude Runs Kilometer For...
Runners from as far as Chicago came to Quincy today to run in the St. Jude Runs Kilometer For Kids.(WGEM)
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Runners from as far as Chicago came to Quincy on Sunday to run in the St. Jude Runs Kilometer for Kids.

There were 35 participants that came out to Bob Mays Park.

Runners paid anywhere from $30-$90 depending on the race they chose.

They could choose to run a Solo 10 x 5K, a 2-person Relay 10 x 5K, or a traditional 5K.

“By Quincy having one, were having our local runners take part in an endurance run that also supports our Quincy to St. Jude Run, which is the point of the whole thing. Raising money for kids that have cancer and their families and providing all the funds for their treatment,” said race coordinator Brad Kendrick.

All proceeds from the run are donated to St. Jude.

Visit St. Jude Runs Facebook page for more information on how to donate and any future events.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams Turns In A Record-Setting Performance On The MSHSAA Gridiron On...
WGEM Sports At Ten: “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Roll Past Alton On The IHSA Gridiron And Hannibal’s Aneyas Williams Rumbles For A School Record 8 TD’s To Lead The Pirates To A Road Win

Latest News

Local businesses in Hannibal have been benefitting from the foot traffic brought in by the...
Big River Steampunk Festival boosts local Hannibal businesses
Grape Festival
Grape Festival
925 S 7th
Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash