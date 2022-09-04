Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy

Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
By Jayla Louis
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Fire Department fought a fire at 925 S 7th street late Saturday night.

Captain Chris Bichsel reported that firefighters received the call around 10:57 p.m. He said it took around 15 minutes for firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Bichsel said that the house was vacant.

Firefighters reported that there were no injuries involved.

According to Bichsel, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Bichsel said that over half the house was damaged.

