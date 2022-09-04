WGEM Sports Sunday: (September 4) QU Lady Hawks Soccer Team Faces Truman State In Kirksville

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University Lady Hawks soccer team Women’s Soccer traveled to Kirksville, Missouri earlier today to face the Lady Bulldogs of Truman State University. The two teams played to a scoreless draw.

The Lady Hawks came out firing multiple shots on the Bulldog goalkeeper as they outshot TSU 10-4 in the first half. The second half was an evenly matched 45 minutes as the shots were 9-7 in favor of QU.

Oliva Kindt made 7 saves for Quincy University on the day. Morgan Evans led the way with 6 shots and Tatum Brookhart registered 5 shots.

The QU Lady Hawks will open Great Lakes Valley Conference play on Sunday, September 11 against the Drury University Panthers. Start time is set for 12:00 p.m.

