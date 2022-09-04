WGEM Sports Sunday: (September 4) QU Lady Hawks Soccer Team Faces Truman State In Kirksville

Two Squads Finish In A Scoreless Draw On The Pitch
Quincy University Lady Hawks Soccer Team Traveled To Kirksville To Face TSU
Quincy University Lady Hawks Soccer Team Traveled To Kirksville To Face TSU(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -The Quincy University Lady Hawks soccer team Women’s Soccer traveled to Kirksville, Missouri earlier today to face the Lady Bulldogs of Truman State University. The two teams played to a scoreless draw.

The Lady Hawks came out firing multiple shots on the Bulldog goalkeeper as they outshot TSU 10-4 in the first half. The second half was an evenly matched 45 minutes as the shots were 9-7 in favor of QU.

Oliva Kindt made 7 saves for Quincy University on the day. Morgan Evans led the way with 6 shots and Tatum Brookhart registered 5 shots.

The QU Lady Hawks will open Great Lakes Valley Conference play on Sunday, September 11 against the Drury University Panthers. Start time is set for 12:00 p.m.

