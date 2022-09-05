84th annual Grape Festival caps off summer tourism in Nauvoo

NAUVOO, Ill. (WGEM) - As Nauvoo’s population sits just under 1,000 people, Festival on Wheels Chairman John McCarty said the city has welcomed an estimated 10,000 visitors since Friday, Sept. 2.

The Festival on Wheels being a part of the Grape Festival, McCarty said it’s crucial for Nauvoo to continually implement weekend events as summer tourism is coming to a close.

“The tourism season basically stops when school starts,” McCarty said. “Having weekend events like this is what you have to have just to keep the Nauvoo name out there and get people coming back to see what else we have to offer.”

The Grape Festival began on Friday with Joe’s Old Fashioned Fun Arm Band night, stretched into Saturday with mud volleyball, wagon rides and entertainment tents. The three-day event was capped off on Sunday with the 45th annual Festival on Wheels Car Show and Grape Festival Parade.

Over 350 cars were spread across the Joseph Smith Historic Site. Showman of the MegaToy, Steve Elliott, traveled from Blue Grass, Iowa to be a part of the festivities. Since 1989, Elliott has sporadically showcased cars.

While Nauvoo is a small town, Elliott said it packs-a-punch with weekend events like this.

“It’s just a great atmosphere, a great town to come to,” Elliott said. “No small town has this big of a turnout for a car show because they’re usually pretty small and this is 350 to 400 cars.”

While the smell of freshly made kettle corn and turkey legs the size of one’s head filled the air, a group of artists made the most of their time by raising money for a scholarship fund.

Since 2012, the Pinstriper’s Panel Jam has given over $20,000 in scholarships to Tri-State high schoolers looking to pursue a career in the automotive industry.

Kahoka, Mo. Pinstriper Bob Anderson said this is done in an effort to motivate students to achieve more.

“We’re helping put young kids through a trade program school after high school and they [the artists] really get behind our cause,” Anderson said.

On Sunday, three days worth of art was auctioned off and raised $5,945 for the scholarship fund.

This weekend’s events kick off a line of fall festivities including the 6th annual Scarecrow Festival and Oktoberfest. A full schedule of Nauvoo events can be found here.

