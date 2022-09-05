Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 5th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Doris Armstrong

Susie Wilson

Mason McTucker

Jill Griffith

Mindy Damewood

Bev McIntyre

Carly Sue Deeter

John McGee

Tina Moran

Reed Jibben

Bailey Williams

Maroline Long

Robert Brummer

Avery Schaad

Jim Tjaden

Vivas Kaul

Hannah Reed

Lori Terwelp

Donna Kleopfer

Jimmy Griffith

Andrew Taylor

Sandy Fessenden

Jesse Porter

ANNIVERSARIES

Paul & Glenda Altgilbers

Nave & Marie Wilson

Jr & Maxine Nichols

Ron & Rosa McCoy

Dave & Kim Schafer

Ray & Janae Koenig

John & Chris Jefferson

Dallas & Marcia Neff

Ron & Lora Mellinger

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.