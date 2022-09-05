Brown County plans for new $5.4M library

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - The Brown County Public Library has plans in the works for a new facility.

According to the library’s website, the new building will be 12,500 square feet with a community room seating 102 people and a small kitchen area that the public can privately access for a nominal fee.

Library officials stated the current facility is antiquated and not large enough to meet the communities needs. The current building also does not meet basic ADA requirements and was built with materials that contain asbestos.

According to officials, the decision was made to build a new facility over renovating the current library because space limitations would still be an issue and renovation costs could easily exceed that of a new building.

They plan to pay for the new building with grants and donations. They also hope to sell the current building, along with the former IGA property and put the money toward the new facility.

Officials stated the new facility will not require additional staff or increase the cost of operation.

Construction will take one year to complete.

For more information on the new facility, visit the Brown County Public Library website.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.