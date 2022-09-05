Chaddock receives grant for new sensory equipment

Chaddock receives grant for sensory equipment
Chaddock receives grant for sensory equipment(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
QUINCY (WGEM) - It’s important schools have the tools they need to help kids focus on their studies, but those who struggle with conditions like ADHD and autism might need some extra help.

Chaddock in Quincy received a grant they’re using to buy sensory equipment to help kids with educational challenges.

Officials said the $3000 grant from the Ralph Oakley Family Fund will go a long way towards helping the children at their facility.

“They come to us with a wide range of behavioral, emotional, psychological disorders and what we need to do is meet them where they are and then work with them to develop them to a point where they can overcome and move past those behaviors,” executive director Jeff VanCamp said.

He said the items like weighted blankets and calming strips tend to get worn out quickly due to overuse, so grants like these are important to help the kids they serve.

VanCamp said he is grateful for organizations like the Oakley Fund and the Community Foundation because their support goes a long way to make sure their students have a safe and healthy way to expel their energy or calm them down.

Clinical Supervisor Ceara Alexander said whether kids have high energy, low energy or some form of trauma, the sensory equipment allows them to find out what they need so they can regulate their energy and even boost their confidence.

“If they’re able to figure out how to calm their mind, their hearts, their brain when they’re trying to learn and focus, it really improves their self-esteem so that they can feel better and feel more confident in the classroom that they are learning in and retaining what they are being taught in the classroom,” she said.

Officials at Chaddock said they have received the money, and have already purchased some equipment like sensory strips and snuggie sacks.

