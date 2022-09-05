1 dead, 8 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard responded to the float plane crash Sunday.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say one person has been killed and eight others are missing following a float plane crash in the Puget Sound in Washington state.

The U.S. Coast Guard said via Twitter Sunday afternoon that the aircraft had eight adults and one child aboard.

The agency tweeted that the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in the San Juan Islands, to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The crash happened in Mutiny Bay, about 40 miles northwest of Seattle.

The Coast Guard said one body was recovered and “eight individuals” remain missing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
Police in Tupelo, Mississippi, have reported the pilot of a plane circling the city has...
Police: Man who reportedly flew plane over Mississippi, made threats faces criminal charges
925 S 7th
Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Canadian police: 10 dead, 15 injured from stabbings; suspects at large
McCarty estimates nearly 10,000 people visited Nauvoo in the three-day span.
84th annual Grape Festival caps off summer tourism in Nauvoo
Vehicles destroyed by the Mill Fire are seen in a neighborhood in Weed, Calif., on Saturday,...
Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire
A stroller is being recalled because the rear disc brakes have openings that could cause injury...
Baby strollers recalled due to potential injury to children's fingers