Hospital Report: September 5, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Arnulfo “Arnie”  Martinez, age 66, of Quincy, died on , September 2 in his home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Kathleen “Kathy” Sue Short, of O’Fallon, MO, passed away August 29. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Dean E. Mohrman, age 78, of Liberty, died August 26 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Debra S. Tucker, age 62, of Quincy, died on September 2 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Tammy Lynn Mullen, age 55, of Southampton, PA, formerly of Quincy, died on September 1 in Holy Redeemer Hospital, Jenkintown, PA. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

There are no births to report today.

