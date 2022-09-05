Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, an officer-involved shooting occurred Saturday around 12:44 a.m. with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MSHP reported that the shooting happened at a residence on Highway 15, just south of Paris, Missouri.

Austin Leigh, 41, of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

MSHP said Leigh was charged by the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney with three counts of domestic assault in the fourth degree and one count of resisting arrest.

A bond has not been set.

