Kansas City among CNN’s most underrated travel destinations in US

"The Scout" at Penn Valley Park
"The Scout" at Penn Valley Park(KCMO/Twitter)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We all know how fortunate we are to live in the Heart of America and all that Kansas City has to offer.

A recent report from CNN Travel listed the City of Fountains as one of its 22 premier destinations for traveling in the United States.

Here is what the article said:

Other nearby destinations referenced were the Ouchita Mountains in Arkansas, the state of Oklahoma, and Southern Illinois.

