Keokuk parade participants look at the big picture of Labor Day

KEOKUK (WGEM) - On Monday morning, thousands of Tri-State residents gathered in downtown Keokuk for the city’s Labor Day Parade.

While some see Labor Day as an extra day off or the unofficial end of summer, some parade participants think the holiday to be so much more.

Keokuk resident Homer Sherrill is a World War II veteran, having served in the U.S. Army for 24 years. Upon being discharged from the military, Sherrill became a member of the working class as he found employment at the powerhouse on the Mississippi River in Keokuk.

“Labor Day is representing the workers,” Sherrill said. Like many other laborers, troubling times weren’t far fetched.

“We were on strike for three months one summer and I had two kids in college,” Sherrill said. “I had to go out and get another job to make enough money to keep my kids in college.”

In Sherrill’s time after the military, he became mayor of Hamilton, Ill. and a Hancock County, Ill. board member. He said Labor Day is a time to reflect and appreciate.

The parade featured over 110 floats. Parade Chairperson Tina Hartman said since the pandemic, the crowd has been stronger than ever. Hartman said before the parade even launched on Monday, she received entries for next year’s celebration.

“A biggest share of us all had to work most of our lives too, so, to me, a laborer is anyone that’s worked a job,” Hartman said.

Hartman said the parade averages between 120 and 130 floats.

Another parade participant who sees Labor Day as more than a three-day weekend is Millwright Local 2150 Financial Secretary Chad Worrell.

“Labor Day to us, as union workers, means a lot because it shows appreciation for what we do,” Worrell said. “It’s a brother and a sisterhood, I mean, you take care of your brothers and sister just like you would your union family.”

The parade spanned 16 blocks. Next year’s parade falls on Sept. 4.

