Law enforcement give travel safety tips for return home from Labor Day weekend

By Jessica Beaver
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Local law enforcement said there are a few things you can do to stay safe on the way home from the holiday weekend.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Sam Smith said to obey the speed limit and make sure your full attention is on the road.

He said it’s also important to make sure you’re not drowsy when you’re behind the wheel.

“Just make sure you’re well rested if you can be well rested any you have another person of legal age to drive that vehicle, maybe they’re a better option.”

Smith said you should also do basic maintenance checks before you depart as well such as checking your oil, gas and tire pressure.

