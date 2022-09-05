Machinists Lodge 822 is reminding everyone about the meaning of Labor Day

Machinists Lodge 822 is reminding everyone about the real meaning of labor day.
Machinists Lodge 822 is reminding everyone about the real meaning of labor day.(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Machinists Lodge 822 is reminding everyone about the real meaning behind Labor Day.

The Lodge’s secretary, Shawn Altgilbers, said it’s a time to reflect on the country’s economic development. That includes the strength and capability of the American workforce.

“The importance of Labor Day is for us to take the time to celebrate the economic achievement and the strength of the working man in this country over the course of the years,” Altilbers said.

Altgilbers said the holiday is also important for raising awareness for labor unions. Additionally, fair working conditions and hourly wages.

