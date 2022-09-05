Quincy University Men’s Soccer Highlights vs Upper Iowa

QUINCY (WGEM) -

The Quincy University Men’s Soccer Team was looking to get back in the win column after tying their previous two matches. The Hawks jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first twenty minutes of the contest. However, Upper Iowa would answer with two goals in the second half to tie things up. It was not until the 89th minute where Hawks, George Ashby netted the game winning goal off the corner kick, and give Quincy University the 3-2 victory.

