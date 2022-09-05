Shelby County Fairgrounds get an upgrade

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Shelby County grandstands are over 100 years old.

After a bad storm two years ago, which ruined the south side of the stands, fair board officials knew it was time to renovate.

“Nothing has been done for 50 years, it was simply time,” said Shelby County Fair Board President Philip Saunders.

Upgrades included a new structure, roof, lights and cupolas.

Throughout the year, the fairgrounds held thousands of people for many different events.

Their bigger events, like demolition derbies and tractor, pulls, happen in front of their grandstands.

“There’s a business aspect of having a county fair. Somewhere in there, you have to have a main money maker and the money makers happen in front of this grandstand,” said Saunders.

Officials said several generations have sat in these grandstands over the years.

“There’s a lot of people that come here as adults and remember things when they came here as children and hopefully they have made memories they can take back home. We want to make it where people want to come here,” said Saunders.

These upgrades cost around $70,000.

Fair board funds and insurance money covered the costs for these upgrades.

Officials want to replace the grandstand seating next.

