Smoked salmon recalled due to listeria risk

St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.
St. James Smokehouse recalled some of its smoked salmon because of safety-related concerns.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seafood fans may want to take a close look inside the fridge.

Miami-based St. James Smokehouse issued a voluntary recall of its smoked salmon.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the food may be tainted with listeria. Listeria can cause serious and possibly fatal infections in children, elderly adults and people with weakened immune systems.

The salmon was sold by distributors between February and June of this year. The product was distributed to stores located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington, Virginia and Wisconsin.

As of last week, no related illnesses have been reported.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
One dead after Iron Range car crash
2 injured, 2 dogs dead after McDonough County crash on Thursday
925 S 7th
Vacant house catches fire on S 7th Street in Quincy
Doc Phineas
8th annual Big River Steampunk Festival is in full swing
Since stepping into the presidential position for the National Down Syndrome Congress, Kate...
Benefit concert held for Down syndrome awareness

Latest News

'It's an honor,' said Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, selected by the Conservative Party as the...
Liz Truss set to become new UK Conservative prime minister
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Stabbings in Canada kill 10, wound 15; manhunt continues for suspects
OPEC headquarters is shown in Vienna. The decision Monday by energy ministers means the cut for...
OPEC+ cuts oil supplies to the world as prices have fallen
At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles
At 94 years old, Carl Hall is a hero to kids at Shriners Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
94-year-old WWII veteran volunteers at children’s hospital, handing out smiles