Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Tyler Elliott, 29, of Louisville, Ky., died while swimming.

Troopers responded to the four-mile mark of the Grand Glaize Arm in Anderon Hollow cove. Investigators say Elliott exited a boat and went underwater while swimming.

