Weather Alert - Dense Fog in the Forecast

Slow down when driving in dense fog
Slow down when driving in dense fog
By Brian Inman
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Weather Alert - Dense fog looks likely Tuesday morning. While we are confident there will be fog that reduces visibility to less than a mile for a couple of hours Tuesday morning, we are not confident of the exact locations at this time. So for now everyone should plan on a little extra time for travel Tuesday morning. The fog should burn off by 9 am.

WEATHER ALERT - Dense Fog is expected Tuesday morning until 9 AM
WEATHER ALERT - Dense Fog is expected Tuesday morning until 9 AM(Max Inman)

It’s been fairly quiet on the weather-front for the Tri-State area. While we had a lot of cloud cover we did not have much rain if any at all in our area this weekend. For Tuesday we are expecting some fog to develop across the region it looks like it is possible that there could be some areas that are fairly dense down to less than a mile visibility. This fog will quickly burn off by 9 AM. After the fog burns off we should see a mostly sunny sky on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It looks like a copy and paste forecast from Tuesday to Wednesday with the potential for some morning fog and then sunshine with temperatures warming up to the mid 80s again. There doesn’t look to be any real organized rain in sight through the work week. Right now our next shot at showers is Saturday and Sunday. We may see a pretty decent cold front slide through the area this weekend dropping overnight lows down into the 50s and keeping daytime highs in the mid 70s.

