WGEM Sports Monday (September 5) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Select Greg Spohr As Their New Head Men’s Golf Coach

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Earlier today in Canton, on the Culver-Stockton Campus, Wildcats Athletic Director Pat Atwell announced that Greg Spohr has been selected as the Wildcats new head men’s golf coach.

Spohr has spent his entire life in the sport of golf, beginning as a four-year player with the Quincy High Blue Devils golf team where he served as captain and recorded a top 20 finish at the Illinois State Tournament.

After high school, Spohr attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and played collegiately for four seasons. While at Alabama, Spohr worked in the North River Yacht Club and the Hank Johnson PGA Professional Golf Digest Instruction schools under Bob Toski, Davis Love II, Peter Kostis, Jim Flick and Johnson.

Spohr continues to play competitively, playing in qualifiers for the Illinois State Amateur, mid-amateur, senior amateur as well as the USGA events including the Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur.

In addition, Spohr played in the U.S. Senior Open qualifying rounds in 2013 and 2015, and the 3M Open qualifier on the PGA Champions Tour in 2014. Spohr won the Quincy (Ill.) Men’s City Championship in 1984 and 1985.

Spohr, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, is currently a senior systems support manager at DOT Foods in Mount Sterling, Illinois.

--CSC AD Release

