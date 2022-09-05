WGEM Sports Monday (September 5) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Select Greg Spohr As Their New Head Men’s Golf Coach

Former QHS Blue Devil Golf Standout Headed To Canton To Guide The ‘Cats On The NAIA Fairways
Culver-Stockton Men's Golf Team Now Has A New Head Coach
Culver-Stockton Men's Golf Team Now Has A New Head Coach
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Earlier today in Canton, on the Culver-Stockton Campus, Wildcats Athletic Director Pat Atwell announced that Greg Spohr has been selected as the Wildcats new head men’s golf coach.

Spohr has spent his entire life in the sport of golf, beginning as a four-year player with the Quincy High Blue Devils golf team where he served as captain and recorded a top 20 finish at the Illinois State Tournament.

After high school, Spohr attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and played collegiately for four seasons. While at Alabama, Spohr worked in the North River Yacht Club and the Hank Johnson PGA Professional Golf Digest Instruction schools under Bob Toski, Davis Love II, Peter Kostis, Jim Flick and Johnson.

Spohr continues to play competitively, playing in qualifiers for the Illinois State Amateur, mid-amateur, senior amateur as well as the USGA events including the Mid-Amateur and Senior Amateur.

In addition, Spohr played in the U.S. Senior Open qualifying rounds in 2013 and 2015, and the 3M Open qualifier on the PGA Champions Tour in 2014. Spohr won the Quincy (Ill.) Men’s City Championship in 1984 and 1985.

Spohr, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, is currently a senior systems support manager at DOT Foods in Mount Sterling, Illinois.

--CSC AD Release

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Winner

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Play of the Week

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

Quincy University Men’s Soccer Highlights vs Upper Iowa

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

WGEM Sports Sunday: (September 4) QU Lady Hawks Soccer Team Faces Truman State In Kirksville

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Lady Hawks Play To A Scoreless Draw On The Soccer Pitch

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports MLB Notebook: Sunday (September 4) Cardinals Announce Minor League Players Of The Month For August

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
St. Louis Cardinals Minor League Players Receive Top Honors For August

Sports

Portugal next stop for Stuckman’s professional basketball career

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Potts
Former Quincy University standout Tanner Stuckman is packing his bags and heading to Europe again to continue his professional basketball career.

Athlete of the Week

Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week - Week 1

Updated: Sep. 4, 2022 at 12:22 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Mumma
Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete

Sports

Former Hannibal Football Standout, Caden Selle, Transitioning To Tight End For Leathernecks

Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

Lady Suns Championship Pool Highlights

Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Brendan Reidy
WGEM SPORTS

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (September 2) Quincy Standout Adon Byquist Sidelined For The Remainder Of The 2022 IHSA Football Season Due To Injury

Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devil Wing Back Adon Byquist Sidelined For The Remainder Of The 2022 IHSA Football Season