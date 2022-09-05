Your Labor Day forecast

A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. However, most will...
A stray shower or two will be possible in the afternoon and early evening. However, most will stay dry.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - Our Labor Day Monday is starting off rather cloudy with temperatures mainly in the 60s. At least the first half of the day will shape up mostly cloudy. These clouds will keep temperatures down just a little. Therefore, highs for much of the Tri-States will be in the upper 70s. However, a few locations, such as Hannibal, will be closer to 80°. A stray shower or two should redevelop later in the afternoon/early evening. Most of us will stay dry though. Also later in afternoon, we will start to see some breaks in the clouds. The clouds will then continue to break apart gradually allowing for some sunshine. Into tonight, we will have partly cloudy skies with lows in the 60s. Late tonight into tomorrow morning, some patchy fog will be possible.

After the possible patchy morning fog, the rest of the day tomorrow will be mostly sunny. With more sunshine expected, temperatures will be a little warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

