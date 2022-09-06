2022-23 Prep Athlete of the Week Recipients

QUINCY (WGEM) - Each week WGEM SportsCenter teams up with Hannibal Regional to present a list of area high school athletes that performed the best. After the online fan vote is added to the votes from the WGEM sports department, a winner is announced each Tuesday on the morning radio show. Plus, we will cap the prep season at the end of the year by awarding one male and one female prep athlete who has also stood out academically with a $1,000 scholarship.

The 2021-22 weekly winners of the Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week!

Week 1: (Aug. 29 - Sept. 4): Aneyas Williams, Hannibal Football

