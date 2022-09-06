Adams County Courthouse works on facade changes

QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County board members have been trying to make changes on the exterior of the Adams County Courthouse for years.

Due to budgeting, they haven’t been able to start the project.

The county received ARPA funds and used money in their budget to begin the project.

In years past there have been issues with water and air leakage.

“We had a few floods inside the building when we had heavy rains, so we decided to cover it. It will stop the water leakage,” said Kent Snider, Adams County Board Chairman

Workers are starting to add dryvit, which is a type of insulation material, to the whole building to stop this problem.

“It should make a big difference,” said Snider. “It’ll save on utilities. I think it just looks better. You can’t make everyone happy, some people say ‘it’s beautiful’ and some will say ‘you ruined our beautiful brick,’ but sometimes you just need a facelift.”

The project will cost $550,000.

All sides of the building are expected to be done by next year.

