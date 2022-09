QUINCY (WGEM) -

Culver-Stockton Alum, Andrew Rupcich, was the only NAIA offensive lineman vying for a roster spot this fall. While Rupcich was unable to make the Tennessee Titans 53-man roster, he was able to etch out a role with the Titans practice squad for the upcoming season.

