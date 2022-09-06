Birthdays and Anniversaries: September 6th, 2022

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.

WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Ashley Tarpein

Jennifer Akers

Amy Turner

Crystal Shaw

Peggy Frey

Patty Canavit

Wendy Kaltschnee

Pam Hiland

Julie Goetz

Mary Etta Crane

Ryan Morrison

Donnie Sapp

Abby Beck

Wesley Epperson

Parker Crim

Mert Deters

Karlee Obert

Joyce Harper

Hunter Stark

David Green

ANNIVERSARIES

Paul & Diane Tague

Norm & Sandy Bilbrey

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.