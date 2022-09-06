Blessing Hospital changes their masks policy

QUINCY (WGEM) - After months of deciding, officials at Blessing Hospital are making masks optional for patients and employees.

Today was the first day this new policy was implemented.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction because we’re learning to tailor the situation appropriately to the circumstance,” said Mary Frances Barthel, Blessing Health Chief Quality and Safety Officer.

Hospital officials said they’ve been monitoring the community’s transmission levels prior from making this decision.

Officials said that although COVID-19 cases are still high, they feel comfortable changing their policy.

“The nature of the disease is somewhat different,” said Barthel. “Our hospitalized patient numbers hasn’t been high. We’re not seeing patients come in with the severe pneumonia, on ventilators, that we were seeing earlier in the pandemic.”

Blessing Hospital does still require everyone to wear a mask if they’re experiencing COVID like symptoms or if they’re in the ER.

