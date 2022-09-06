City of Quincy looks to spend $1.2M to improve alleys

QUINCY (WGEM) - There could soon be improvements to alleyways in Quincy.

The city is looking to invest nearly $1,294, 231 into 43 alleys in targeted areas of the community.

Neighbors who live along an alley said it’s busy with traffic from businesses that line the alley. Other drivers said there are potholes in the alleys that need to be filled and some said they just want to see better roads altogether in Quincy.

“I mean there are some alleys that could use the help but our streets need more of it. We travel that route than we do alleys every day of the week,” Quincy resident, Keva Williamson said.

“I see potholes in every alley in the city, I mean you can pretty much see them in every road too though,” Quincy resident Jaeden Smith said.

The city’s Public Works department is looking to get approval at Tuesday night’s city council meeting. This is all part of the city’s 2022 Alley Improvement Project.

Councilmen still have to vote on this approval before it becomes a reality.

