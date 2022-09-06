COVID-19 Bivalent booster shots to become available at the Adams County Health Department

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Monday, Sept. 12, the updated Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots will be available at the Adams County Health Department.

Nursing Director Emily Hendrickson said the bivalent boosters contain components of the original virus and omicron variants. She said the new boosters are available for those 12 years-old and older. The original booster will still be available for five through 11 year-olds.

Hendrickson said if it’s been at least two months since your last booster or have completed the primary vaccine series, you are eligible to get the shot.

She said there are still advisories for individuals choosing to get the booster.

“If you did have an allergic reaction to the primary series or one of your booster doses, you will likely have the same kind of allergic reaction,” Hendrickson said. “Because it contains a piece of that same original vaccine.”

Hendrickson said the CDC also recommends that if you had COVID-19, to wait at least three months before getting the booster so your body can rest.

“The thing with this is that this is going to replace all of the other booster dose one, booster dose two, all of that number counting for the booster doses,” Hendrickson said. “It’s kind of a reset and so now this is the only booster dose for people 12 and up.”

Hendrickson said they will begin distributing the bivalent booster shots starting next week.

She said they will only be giving out the Pfizer booster on Monday, Sept. 12, on Wednesday, Sept. 14 and on Friday, Sept. 16.

They will only give out Moderna on Tuesday Sept. 13 and Thursday Sept. 15.

After that week, both versions will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:15 p.m., Monday through Friday, at any day the health department is open.

Hendrickson said walk-ins are okay, but you just need to bring proof of I.D.

