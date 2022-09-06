Dense Fog Advisory for portions of the Tri-States

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of the Tri-States through 9 AM. Visibilities of a quarter mile or less will be possible. Fog driving tips: leave a little early, slow down, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, use your low beams to help others see you better.

Runs through 9 AM. (maxuser | WGEM)

The morning fog is not expected to spread through the entire area though. This is because some stratus clouds have been expanding into the Tri-States from the east. For those that do have the deal with the fog, it will start to dissipate an hour or two after sunrise. We will continue to be under a northeasterly flow today with our winds. That means we will have to deal with some clouds again. However, the clouds should not be quite as continuous and extensive as yesterday’s were. The clouds will be scattered to broken. As the clouds finally break apart we will have sunshine by this evening. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies and light winds. We will again have the chance for some patchy fog, but the better chance of widespread dense fog will remain to our south.

Any patchy morning fog that may develop will quickly dissipate in the morning. Then, I’m expecting mostly sunny skies with some cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs will yet again be in the low to mid 80s.

