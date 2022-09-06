Dense Fog Advisory for portions of the Tri-States

By Whitney Williams
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 5:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of the Tri-States through 9 AM. Visibilities of a quarter mile or less will be possible. Fog driving tips: leave a little early, slow down, leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you, use your low beams to help others see you better.

Runs through 9 AM.
Runs through 9 AM.(maxuser | WGEM)

The morning fog is not expected to spread through the entire area though. This is because some stratus clouds have been expanding into the Tri-States from the east. For those that do have the deal with the fog, it will start to dissipate an hour or two after sunrise. We will continue to be under a northeasterly flow today with our winds. That means we will have to deal with some clouds again. However, the clouds should not be quite as continuous and extensive as yesterday’s were. The clouds will be scattered to broken. As the clouds finally break apart we will have sunshine by this evening. Daytime highs will be in the low to mid 80s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. Tonight we will have mostly clear skies and light winds. We will again have the chance for some patchy fog, but the better chance of widespread dense fog will remain to our south.

Any patchy morning fog that may develop will quickly dissipate in the morning. Then, I’m expecting mostly sunny skies with some cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon. Highs will yet again be in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
Officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
The parade spanned 16 blocks and attracted thousands of Tri-State residents.
Keokuk parade participants look at the big picture of Labor Day

Latest News

StormTrak Weather Monday Night
StormTrak Weather Monday Night
Slow down when driving in dense fog
Weather Alert - Dense Fog in the Forecast
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
StormTrak Weather Monday Midday
A stray shower or two will be possible today but most will stay dry.
Your Labor Day forecast