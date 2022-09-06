A dry forecast will worsen drought conditions

QUINCY (WGEM) - We may have some patchy fog on Wednesday morning.

Some early morning fog is possible Wednesday morning (Max Inman)

I don’t believe it will be enough to have a dense fog advisory but just be advised there could be some patches where it gets a little lower invisibility between the hours of 6 AM and 9 AM. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies are expected on Wednesday temperatures climb back to the low 80s. Thursday morning again a little bit of patchy fog and temperatures warm to the mid-80s under a mostly sunny sky. Our dry weather pattern will continue through the end of the work week.

The next 5 days are very dry (Max Inman)

The next Drought Monitor will be out Thursday (Max Inman)

The next drought monitor will come out on Thursday and I do expect it to show worsening conditions across our region. The long-range forecast does bring in the potential for some scattered showers on Saturday night and Sunday although the potential at this time seems low. The cold front set will be sparking the scattered showers will be bringing with it some cooler temperatures. We expect high temperatures on Sunday to be about 10° to 5° below what is normal in the mid to low 70s. At the beginning of next week, daytime high temperatures in the low to mid-70s and overnight low temperatures in the mid-50s are expected. Normal temperatures back up near 80 degrees will then develop later in the week.

