First responders save horse that fell through wooden bridge

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named...
The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.(Washington State Animal Response Team)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNOQAUALMIE, Wash. (Gray News) – Rescuers in Washington state saved a horse after it fell through a wooden bridge Monday.

The Washington State Animal Response Team said they responded to a call about a horse named Stewie who had fallen through a wooden bridge in Snoqualmie.

The animal response team was joined by local police and fire departments to assist with the rescue. Firefighters cut away more of the bridge to help Stewie down to the dry creek bed that was not far below.

Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.
Fortunately, Stewie was able to stand on his own.(Washington State Animal Response Team)

Officials prepared a horse sling and tow truck to hoist Stewie up, but fortunately, it was not needed – Stewie was able to stand on his own.

Stewie stood to rest for a bit and then was coaxed up the trail. He was then loaded into a horse trailer and taken to a veterinary hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Keokuk crash
1 teen dead, 1 injured after fatal Keokuk crash
Officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
Iowa man arrested following officer involved shooting near Paris, Mo.
keokuk students honor boys in car crash
Keokuk students, community honors teen boys in weekend car crash
Swimmer drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping

Latest News

Ryan is facing one count of sexual assault.
Son of Lori Vallow arrested and charged with rape, police say
The Fairfield Fire is seen in the background near Hemet, Calif., on Monday. An extreme heat...
California facing chance of blackouts amid brutal heat wave
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger; suspect to appear in court for first hearing
Vladimir, 66, stands next to the wreckage of his house after being bombed by Russians in...
Fears grow for Ukraine nuke plant ahead of inspector report